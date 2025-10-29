Celebrities such as singer Spice have issued messages of support for Jamaica after devastating Hurricane Melissa struck.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entire country of Jamaica has been declared a “disaster area” by officials after it was hit by Hurricane Melissa. According to The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane Melissa is currently “bringing damaging winds, flooding rains, and dangerous storm surge as it moves over Eastern Cuba.”

Andrew Tracey, who had been due to fly home to the UK from Jamaica on Monday, told Sky News that "The balcony and walls do feel as though they are vibrating just due to the strength of the wind," and he also said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very nervous, it's hard to comprehend what we are likely to expect."

After the storm had passed Jamaica, their Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on CNN that "The reports that we have had so far would include damage to hospitals, significant damage to residential property, housing and commercial property as well, and damage to our road infrastructure.”

Real Madrid footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold has offered his support to Jamaica after devastating Hurricane Melissa struck. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Celebrities such as singer and song-writer Spice and footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold have been showing their support to Jamaica on social media. Spice took to Instagram and wrote: “LORD JESUS PLEASE COVER MY COUNTRY JAMAICA 🇯🇲 Cut down Melissa to nothing but some little drop a rain water please. 🙏🏾 AMEN.”

She then gave another update and wrote: “JESUS HAVE MERCY ON US PLEASE 🙏🏾 PRAYERS UP FOR JAMAICA 🇯🇲. Been tracking the storm all night, it’s definitely here now😥🥲 every one please stay inside and be safe💙 I LOVE YOU ALL , Together we stand and brace this impact together 🙏🏾.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Madrid footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold wrote: “Pray for Jamaica," on his Instagram stories. Ziggy Marley also took to Instagram and wrote: “Thinking of you. JAH ❤️ 🇯🇲.”

Amol Rajan wrote: “Absolute maximum love and solidarity to all the brothers and sisters in most beloved Jamaica, as she braces for Hurricane Melissa in the coming hours - potentially the worst ever to hit the country. 🇯🇲 is the most sacred and special patch of earth: a treasure-filled island so golden and full of love that one of my daughters bears her name, JAMAICA, and another that of her most famous son, NESTA. Pic 3 is me on honeymoon / in heaven. I will be constantly thinking of all the heroes at @jakestreasurebeach this week, and in the weeks ahead. 🧡🇯🇲🙏🏽”