Tourists are being evacuated as Hurricane Melissa continues to surge, threatening to be one of the strongest storms to hit Jamaica in recent years.

Mariah Terrell-Gamez, 26, captured the chaos at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort on Monday October 27.

Guests were moved from the main resort area to the theatre, where they are staying temporarily.

Another video from a Montego Bay resident showed strong winds shaking palm trees across the area.

Melissa is expected to make landfall within the coming hours, between 10am and 1pm ET.