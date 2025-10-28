Hurricane Melissa 24/7 crisis centre set up to help Britons in Jamaica as storm to bring 170mph winds
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has set up a 24/7 crisis centre to help Britons in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa is set to hit.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Hurricane Melissa could affect 1.5 million people in Jamaica alone.
The FCDO is encouraging British nationals in Jamaica to register their presence in the country so they can share updates.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “Hurricane Melissa is expected to bring exceptional levels of rainfall to the whole of Jamaica. There are estimates for up to 1000 millimetres of rain, storm surges around coastal areas bringing waves of up to 4 metres, and winds of up to 170 miles per hour. Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely with severe damage to infrastructure expected.
“The Jamaican government has closed its international airports until further notice. You may wish to monitor live updates from the Jamaican airport authorities regarding the status of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston (@NMIA) and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay (@MBJAIRPORT).You should monitor and follow the advice of your tour operator.
“Please continue to monitor local and international weather updates, including from the Meteorological Service for Jamaica and the US National Hurricane Centre, and follow the guidance of local authorities, especially in the event of any evacuation orders. The Jamaican government has published a list of available hurricane shelters in advance of anticipated landfall.
“In the aftermath of a hurricane, power, communications and water supplies can be disrupted. See ‘Extreme weather and natural disasters’ on the ‘Safety and security’ page.”
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This is a very serious storm and many people will be concerned about friends and family in Jamaica and in the region.
“We've set up the crisis centre here in the Foreign Office to provide 24 hour consular assistance to British nationals but also to monitor Hurricane Melissa and to make sure we are ready to provide UK support to Jamaica.
“I’ve spoken to the Jamaican Foreign Minister to offer our support and solidarity to the Jamaican people as they face the storm and I would encourage everyone to follow both the Foreign Office’s travel advice and the instructions from the Jamaican government.”
British Nationals requiring urgent consular advice can contact the Foreign Office on +1 (876) 936 0700 (option 2) and +44 (0)20 7008 5000.