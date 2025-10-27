There are calls to “pray for Jamaica” as Hurricane Melissa is hurtling towards the Caribbean island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurricane Melissa has strengthened to a category 5 storm as it tracks towards Jamaica with destructive winds and storm surge, risking catastrophic flooding. An update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported maximum sustained winds of 160mph (260 kph).

It is expected to bring a "life-threatening storm surge", "destructive hurricane conditions" and rainfall of 15 to 30in (38 to 76cm) to parts of Jamaica, and 40in (101cm) in some local areas. Melissa was centred about 130 miles south-southwest of Jamaica's capital, Kingston, and about 315 miles south-southwest of Guantanamo, Cuba, and is moving west at 3mph (6 kph).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don't make foolish decisions," warned Daryl Vaz, Jamaica's transport minister. "We are in a very, very serious time over the next few days." A "life-threatening storm surge" of up to 4m (13ft) above ground level is also predicted along the south coast of Jamaica, accompanied by large and destructive waves, according to the NHC.

There are calls to “pray for Jamaica” as Hurricane Melissa is hurtling towards the Caribbean island. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Eastern Cuba is also in the path of Melissa, with tropical storm conditions expected to begin there on Tuesday. Total rainfall is predicted at between 10 to 15in (25 to 38cm), and perhaps 20in (51cm) in some areas. Users on social media are urging people to pray for the Caribbean island.

One user wrote on X: “I’m quiet because I have a lot of family in Jamaica and I am sick with worry. My husband moved there this year (we are separated long time but share a daughter). If you pray, please pray for this little island about to be mashed up by cat 5 hurricane.”

Another said: “Please take a moment to pray for Jamaica and all in the path of Melissa.” A third added: “Jamaica is about to be hit by what looks like will be a Cat 5 Hurricane. We need to pray HARD for these people, and for the animals who have no place to go.”