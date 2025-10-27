Two main airports in Jamaica have closed as Hurricane Melissa nears the Caribbean island.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on the Caribbean island on Tuesday, 28 October. The Foreign Office warns: “It is expected to bring exceptional levels of rainfall to the whole of Jamaica.

“There are estimates for up to 700mm of rain, storm surges around coastal areas bringing waves of up to 4 metres, and winds of up to 135mph. Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely.” The Jamaican Meteorological Service says: “Life-threatening storm surge, accompanied by large and destructive waves, is likely along the south coast of Jamaica late Monday through Tuesday morning.

“Small craft operators, including fishers on the cays and banks, are strongly advised to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions have returned to normal.” Leaving the island before the hurricane arrives is not an option.

The main airports, Kingston and Montego Bay, are closed. Kingston airport is warning: “Passengers, contact your airline for rebooking. DO NOT go to the airport.” Montego Bay airport authorities say: “When we reopen, confirm flight status with your airline BEFORE travelling.”

Hundreds of British travellers will be stranded on the island by the cancellations. The Foreign Office has a helpline for UK citizens in Jamaica who need support. The FCDO says: “Contact Consular Support at 876-936-0700 (Select Option 2).”

Virgin Atlantic has grounded Monday’s London Heathrow-Montego Bay flight as well as the corresponding inbound flight. A spokesperson for the airline said: “Due to adverse weather conditions expected to be caused by Hurricane Melissa some of our Jamaica flights are subject to cancellations and delays.

“The safety and welfare of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we are contacting any Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holiday customers who may be impacted by the hurricane to discuss their options.” British Airways has postponed its London Gatwick-Kingston flight due out on Monday. At present BA says the Boeing 777 will depart on Tuesday afternoon, a day behind schedule.