Hurricane Melissa is continuing to churn and is expected to hit popular Caribbean islands.

Both Jamaica and the island containing Haiti and the Dominican Republic could receive 15 to 30 inches of rain. Some parts of the southern peninsula of Haiti and Jamaica potentially could receive up to 40 inches of rain, likely resulting in catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding, as well as numerous landslides.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, with a Hurricane Watch in effect for portions of southern Haiti, from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the southwestern peninsula of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince, and for the Cuban province of Las Tunas.

Melissa will head to the northeast over Jamaica on Tuesday and is still expected to make a second landfall over eastern Cuba by Tuesday night as a major hurricane. The storm is expected to weaken but maintain its hurricane status as it tracks near or over the southeastern Bahamas or Turks and Caicos Islands Wednesday night into Thursday.

All airports in Jamaica were closed Sunday ahead of Melissa's landfall, the country's transportation minister said. Hurricane Melissa has rapidly intensified into a major Category 4 storm, producing maximum sustained wind speeds of 145 mph.

If it maintains its strength, it could become the strongest hurricane to make landfall over the island since the National Hurricane Center started keeping records. The strongest hurricane on record to make landfall over Jamaica was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 130 mph.