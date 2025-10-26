Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica will close today as Hurricane Melissa slowly approaches the Caribbean island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport will close at midday on Sunday (26 October) as Hurricane Melissa slowly approaches Jamaica, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds. The Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) gave the update on Saturday afternoon.

It said in coordination with the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and airport operators, Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston will close at 9 p.m. Saturday, one hour later than earlier announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary will shut down at 7 p.m. this evening, the same time for all domestic aerodromes, the AAj said. Meteorologists have warned that the slow-moving storm could dump significant rainfall across the island, with potential for flash flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica will close today as Hurricane Melissa slowly approaches the Caribbean island. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The hurricane is expected to bring torrential rain of up to 25in (64cm) when it hits Jamaica. A similar forecast was issued for the southern regions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic through to Monday.

On Saturday evening, Melissa was centred about 125 miles (200km) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 280 miles (455km) west-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It had maximum sustained winds of 115mph (185 kph) and was moving west at 3mph (6kph), the hurricane centre said.

The storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic.