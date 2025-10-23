Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to hit Jamaica, dumping 12 inches of rain on the popular Caribbean island.

The principal director at the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service) Evan Thompson warned that while there are several models depicting the path of the system, “the latest, though, is that the consensus model is indicating that the system will continue to move closer to Jamaica and then it will, more or less, move towards the west, some distance away from the southern coastline”. According to Thompson, it is expected that the centre of Melissa will move parallel to the southern coast, moving past Jamaica.

Thompson said Melissa is expected to become a hurricane by Friday, but Jamaica will start feeling the impact of the system as early as Thursday evening, with sections of the country closest to the centre beginning to experience tropical storm conditions at that time. He added that while Melissa is moving towards the west over the waters south of the island, “there is a good chance that this system will develop into a hurricane — that is what is expected”.

He warned residents of eastern parishes — Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, and Portland — to brace for between eight and 12 inches of rain. An updated travel advisory noted that a tropical storm watch is in effect for the Caribbean nation.

A notice issued last night (Wednesday) said: “Due to Melissa’s slow motion, the risk of a prolonged period of strong winds, possibly lasting for a day or more, is increasing for Jamaica and the Tiburon peninsula of Haiti. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, since strong winds could begin in these areas as early as late Thursday or Friday and continue increasing over the weekend.

“Melissa is expected to produce heavy rainfall across portions of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica through this weekend, bringing a risk of significant, life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides.” The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said: “Tropical storm conditions, especially the threat of heavy rain, could pose a possible threat to Jamaica.

“Local authorities are continuing to monitor and update on the progress of Tropical Storm Melissa. Advice remains to stay informed by monitoring local and international weather updates, including from the Meteorological Service for Jamaica and the US National Hurricane Centre, and follow the guidance of local authorities, especially in the event of evacuation orders.”