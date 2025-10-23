Tropical Storm Melissa is gaining strength over the Caribbean and is forecast become a powerful, slow-moving hurricane.

Forecasters say that the hurricane will unleash significant flooding and destructive winds in the Caribbean. A hurricane watch is in effect for part of Haiti, while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Jamaica.

Melissa was drifting west-northwest at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds up to 50 mph as of Wednesday afternoon. "The longer Melissa tracks to the west, the greater the chance of an impact on the U.S.," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "More of a westward track would tend to spare Hispaniola from the heaviest rain and flooding."

"The chances of a direct U.S. hit from Melissa are low right now, but it is still an option, should the tropical system make it into the western Caribbean," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva added. AccuWeather adds that the U.S. concern for impacts will be in the Florida Peninsula, especially the lower portion of the Peninsula and the Keys.

However, it adds that strong westerly winds, driven by the jet stream, should prevent the storm from tracking into Texas, Louisiana and the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida next week. Steering breezes will grab onto the storm in the Caribbean and pull it northward.

Areas from Hispaniola to Cuba and Jamaica are the initial population centers that would be first affected by the storm's heavy rain, strong winds and building seas. Even though Puerto Rico may be well east of the track of Melissa's center, a plume of tropical moisture can still bring heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding and mudslides, which are the primary concerns for the Greater Antilles farther to the west.

There is currently an extensive area where 4-8 inches of rain may fall, with areas where 12-18 inches are anticipated in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Melissa may spend many days in the Caribbean. If the center manages to avoid land for a time, it is forecsat to become a major hurricane.