Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas in Los Angeles including in the Palisades, Altadena, Sylmar and the Hollywood Hills as a wintry storm hits.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The storm began to sweep across the state Monday, bringing the season’s first major snow dump to the Sierra. The storm, which is predicted to bring rain to Southern California by nightfall, was already pummeling Northern California on Monday afternoon, prompting hundreds of flight delays at San Francisco Airport and flood advisories in San Francisco, Oakland and Napa.

At 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service announced that chances had increased for significant and damaging debris flows in Los Angeles-area burn scars and urged residents to pay attention to law enforcement’s guidance. The storm is expected to bring four to six hours of rain, powerful wind gusts and potential thunderstorm and tornado activity, according to the weather service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evacuation warnings are in place near the near the burn scars from the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire as well as the Hurst fire in Sylmar and the Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills. “Residents in these areas are urged to stay vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm — especially if they have been advised of potential mudflow risks in their neighborhoods,” stated the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas in Los Angeles including in the Palisades, Altadena, Sylmar and the Hollywood Hills as a wintry storm hits. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to sign up for emergency alerts at NotifyLA.org and said the city was gearing up for possible flooding and mudslides. “The city has bolstered the hillsides and vulnerable areas from potential debris flows in recent burn scar areas — these resources remain in place,” Bass said in a statement. “Today, we have strategically deployed resources for the Palisades and across the city, including strike teams, rescue teams and helicopters.”

The powerful storm system will also bring a rare threat of tornadoes to Los Angeles on Tuesday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has included Los Angeles in a Level 1 risk area – the lowest of the agency’s five-level scale.

"An isolated tornado and wind-damage threat will be possible Tuesday morning through midday along the coast in southern California," SPC forecasters wrote in their discussion of the threat. According to an analysis by the FOX Forecast Center, this is the first time Los Angeles proper has been in a tornado risk zone since February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While uncommon, tornadoes do happen in the Los Angeles area. Most recently, a small one was reported in Los Angeles County in April. In 2023, the strongest tornado to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years damaged several buildings in Montbello and injured one person.