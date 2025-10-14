Storm Alice has battered Spain’s eastern coast and the Balearic Islands, bringing torrential rain, flooding and travel chaos across the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The islands of Ibiza and Formentera have been particularly hard hit, experiencing severe flooding just eleven days after historic rains struck the same areas. Streets in several municipalities, including Sant Josep and Santa Eulària, were again submerged, and power outages were reported after lightning damaged a high-voltage line.

At Ibiza airport, four flights were cancelled and eight others diverted due to the storms, according to airport operator Aena. Authorities say flight delays continue, though operations are slowly resuming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has raised the weather warning to amber due to heavy rain and thunderstorms that will affect all the islands on Tuesday. Weather forecasts indicate rainfall of up to 50 litres per square metre in one hour, representing a significant increase compared to the previous yellow warning in force until now.

Storm Alice has battered Spain’s eastern coast and the Balearic Islands, bringing torrential rain, flooding and travel chaos across the region. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

This adverse weather situation comes after a weekend in which heavy rain already caused flooding in various parts of the islands. In Ibiza and Formentera, the orange alert came into effect at 2pm and will remain in place, according to initial forecasts, until 8am on Tuesday.

Mallorca, meanwhile, will begin to experience intensified rainfall from midnight, with the alert extending until 6pm on Tuesday. In Minorca, the situation is expected to worsen from 6am on Tuesday and could continue until midnight on Wednesday.

Emergency services across the islands remain on maximum alert due to the risk of flooding, overflowing streams, and other incidents related to the storm. Authorities have advised residents to take extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed through official channels about developments in the weather situation.