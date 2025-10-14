Torrential rain has triggered severe flash flooding across Spain’s Catalonia region.

Videos shared online show muddy water surging through the towns of La Ràpita and Santa Bàrbara, flooding the ground floors of buildings, submerging roads, and damaging the rail network between southern Catalonia and Camp de Tarragona. Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, issued its highest red alert for the province, warning that up to 180mm of rain could fall within just 12 hours.

Aemet said in a statement: “Be prepared. Take precautions and keep up to date with the latest weather forecast. Severe damages to people and properties may occur, especially to those vulnerable or in exposed areas.”

Joan Roig, mayor of Alcanar, told local outlet La Vanguardia: “It's a disaster, especially in Alcanar Platja. It's the same thing every year at the same time, with the danger it poses to people's lives,” warning that lives will be lost.

Firefighters responded to 340 flood-related incidents, including 31 rescues. Most of the incidents involved people trapped in their vehicles.

Fire chief David Borrell said one of the rescues was carried out just metres from the sea, according to the media outlet. Emergency services reported receiving over 2,100 calls for help from those stranded by the extreme weather.

Despite the scale of the flooding, no casualties or serious injuries have been reported in Terres de l’Ebre as of yet. The situation in the Terres de l'Ebre area has forced the cancellation of all schools, as torrential rain left one person severely injured and 17 others with minor injuries.

Many residents said that the water level rose in minutes and that they would have to throw everything away. The Catalan president, Salvador Illa, canceled his agenda to remain in Tortosa to coordinate the emergency.