Spain weather warnings: Flights delayed at Ibiza, Palma and Malaga airports as Storm Alice wreaks havoc - full list affected departures and arrivals
The State Meteorological Agency in Spain (Aemet) has issued an orange alert for Ibiza and Formentera for Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storms will continue at least until Saturday, October 18, due to the passage of hurricane "Alice" through the islands.
Heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected today (Monday 13 October) especially in the morning and early afternoon. The rain will persist on Tuesday, while on Wednesday (15 October) it will continue, tending to lessen during the afternoon.
Heavy rain is also forecast to hit Valencia, Alicante and Tarragona on Monday. Due to this, and the storm causing travel disruption over the weekend, more flights are delayed today.
Listed below are the affected flight routes from airports in Spain today (Monday 13 October).
Ibiza Airport
Departures
- 09:40 Iberia to Palma - delayed
- 12:45 Iberia to Alicante - delayed
- 15:50 Iberia to Palma - delayed
Arrivals
- 07:50 Iberia from Palma - cancelled
- 09:30 TUI from Birmingham - delayed
Palma de Mallorca Airport
Departures
- 08:35 Eurowings to Baden - delayed
- 09:15 Transavia to Amsterdam - delayed
- 09:15 KLM to Amsterdam - delayed
- 09:40 Eurowings to Berlin - delayed
- 10:00 Ryanair to Barcelona - delayed
- 10:25 Corendon to Hanover - delayed
- 11:15 Iberia to Ibiza - delayed
- 11:45 Tap Portugal to Lisbon - delayed
- 11:45 Emirates to Lisbon - delayed
- 11:55 Jet2 to Birmingham - delayed
Arrivals
- 09:15 Ryanair from Barcelona - delayed
- 09:15 Iberia from Ibiza - cancelled
- 10:55 Tap Portugal from Lisbon - delayed
- 10:55 Emirates from Lisbon - delayed
- 11:10 easyJet from Nice - delayed
- 11:35 Ryanair from Luxembourg - delayed
- 12:05 Emirates from Condor - delayed
Malaga Airport
Departures
- 09:30 Iberia to Melilla - delayed
- 09:55 Vueling to Barcelona - delayed
- 10:25 TAP Express to Lisbon - delayed
- 10:30 easyJet to Bristol - delayed
- 11:30 Ryanair to Dublin - delayed
- 11:35 Ryanair to Cologne - delayed
- 11:45 Jet2 to Belfast - delayed
- 11:55 Jet2 to Glasgow - delayed
- 11:55 Jet2 to Edinburgh - delayed
- 12:15 Jet2 to Newcastle - delayed
- 13:40 easyJet to Bristol - delayed
- 13:50 BA to London City - delayed
- 13:55 easyJet to London Gatwick - delayed
- 10:55 Jet2 from Belfast - delayed
- 13:47 Air Cairo from Cairo - delayed