Flights are delayed at airports in Spain including Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca as Storm Alice continues to wreak havoc.

The State Meteorological Agency in Spain (Aemet) has issued an orange alert for Ibiza and Formentera for Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storms will continue at least until Saturday, October 18, due to the passage of hurricane "Alice" through the islands.

Heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected today (Monday 13 October) especially in the morning and early afternoon. The rain will persist on Tuesday, while on Wednesday (15 October) it will continue, tending to lessen during the afternoon.

Heavy rain is also forecast to hit Valencia, Alicante and Tarragona on Monday. Due to this, and the storm causing travel disruption over the weekend, more flights are delayed today.

Listed below are the affected flight routes from airports in Spain today (Monday 13 October).

Ibiza Airport

Departures

09:40 Iberia to Palma - delayed

12:45 Iberia to Alicante - delayed

15:50 Iberia to Palma - delayed

Arrivals

07:50 Iberia from Palma - cancelled

09:30 TUI from Birmingham - delayed

Palma de Mallorca Airport

Departures

08:35 Eurowings to Baden - delayed

09:15 Transavia to Amsterdam - delayed

09:15 KLM to Amsterdam - delayed

09:40 Eurowings to Berlin - delayed

10:00 Ryanair to Barcelona - delayed

10:25 Corendon to Hanover - delayed

11:15 Iberia to Ibiza - delayed

11:45 Tap Portugal to Lisbon - delayed

11:45 Emirates to Lisbon - delayed

11:55 Jet2 to Birmingham - delayed

Arrivals

09:15 Ryanair from Barcelona - delayed

09:15 Iberia from Ibiza - cancelled

10:55 Tap Portugal from Lisbon - delayed

10:55 Emirates from Lisbon - delayed

11:10 easyJet from Nice - delayed

11:35 Ryanair from Luxembourg - delayed

12:05 Emirates from Condor - delayed

Malaga Airport

Departures

09:30 Iberia to Melilla - delayed

09:55 Vueling to Barcelona - delayed

10:25 TAP Express to Lisbon - delayed

10:30 easyJet to Bristol - delayed

11:30 Ryanair to Dublin - delayed

11:35 Ryanair to Cologne - delayed

11:45 Jet2 to Belfast - delayed

11:55 Jet2 to Glasgow - delayed

11:55 Jet2 to Edinburgh - delayed

12:15 Jet2 to Newcastle - delayed

13:40 easyJet to Bristol - delayed

13:50 BA to London City - delayed

13:55 easyJet to London Gatwick - delayed

10:55 Jet2 from Belfast - delayed

13:47 Air Cairo from Cairo - delayed