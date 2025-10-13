Torrential rain triggered flash floods in Spain’s popular hotspots trapping people in cars and causing travel disruption.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Videos shared online showed torrents of muddy water surging through the towns of La Ràpita and Santa Bàrbara in Tarragona province, sweeping away vehicles and debris. Spain’s national weather agency Aemet declared the highest red alert in the province, warning that up to 180mm of rain could fall in just 12 hours.

Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency urged residents in the Ebro Delta to stay indoors as conditions worsened. “The situation is complicated, and more rain is forecast,” Cristina Vicente, a senior official at the agency was quoted as saying by La Vanguardia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far there have been no reports of deaths or injuries but emergency services have been rescuing drivers from submerged vehicles. Train services between Barcelona and Valencia were suspended until further notice along the Mediterranean Corridor, while roads in several low-lying areas were closed due to the flooding.

Torrential rain triggered flash floods in Spain’s popular hotspots trapping people in cars and causing travel disruption. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The downpours are part of a spell of severe weather driven by Storm Alice, which has battered parts of southeastern Spain, including the Balearic Islands, in recent days. The rainfall has led to travel chaos in the popular tourist island of Ibiza, as the airport has been flooded and roads submerged.

At least 24 flights were cancelled from late afternoon onwards at Ibiza's airport, with inside areas having to be closed due to water leaking into the terminal and power cuts caused by the heavy showers. The city of Murcia has also seen evacuations, with significant flooding in places.