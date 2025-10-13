Travel disruption has hit popular European destinations including Spain, Turkey and Switzerland as Storm Alice hits.

On Sunday (12 October) travellers across Europe faced major disruptions, as Storm Alice caused significant delays and cancellations of flights, particularly in popular destinations like Spain, Turkey, and Switzerland. The weather affected hundreds of flights.

The storm’s effects have rippled through major airlines including Ryanair, Vueling, and Jet2, with Newcastle International Airport also experiencing a series of delays. Travellers are urged to stay updated on their flight statuses and adjust their plans accordingly.

The storm led to 140 flight cancellations and nearly 2,900 delays, mainly affecting holidaymakers heading to popular tourist destinations. According to sources, airlines like Ryanair, Vueling, and Pegasus were among the hardest hit, with delays reaching several hours in some cases.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The worst-hit areas were Spain and Turkey, where airports saw a large volume of cancellations. Weather warnings, especially in parts of Spain, forced the closure of several air routes and rerouted numerous flights. This caused a ripple effect across Europe, with delays impacting flights to and from other nations.

Storm Alice brought torrential rain to large parts of Spain and surrounding areas. Red weather alerts issued in parts of Spain forced evacuations and restricted unnecessary travel. These extreme weather conditions grounded flights and caused several to be rerouted to other airports, exacerbating delays.

Apart from Spain and Turkey, other popular European holiday destinations were affected by Storm Alice and subsequent flight delays. Switzerland, France, and Greece also reported a high volume of disruptions as a result of the storm’s unpredictable movements.

As airports scrambled to handle rerouted flights and manage delays, passengers at major airports like Barcelona, Istanbul, and Zurich experienced long waiting times. Many airlines, including SAS and Air Iceland, reported difficulties managing their flight schedules.