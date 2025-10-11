The Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza are braced to be walloped as Storm Alice continues through the Mediterranean.

The storm has already cause widespread flooding across the eastern side of Spain, with warnings covering Barcelona and Valencia, and the Balearics are next on the storm’s itinerary.

Spanish weather forecaster Aemet has upgraded alerts for the eastern side of Mallorca, Ibiza and Minorca to an orange rainfall alert until 8pm today, with heavy downpours due to continue. Previously the archipelago was under a yellow warning.

A traffic camera in Valencia captures the downpours brought to Spain by Storm Alice | Aemet

The amber alert is in place from 10am to 7pm, while yellow warnings cover the south and west from 4am until 5am on Sunday.

Ibiza, Mallorca and Minorca could all see 100mm (4in) of rain within three or four hours, says Aemet, making flash flooding likely. If 100mm of rain falls, that equates to 100 litres in a square metre.

This video posted on X from Ibiza shows the conditions:

Sunday still sees a yellow alert across the islands, but much less rainfall.

Some flights at Palma Airport in Mallorca are delayed or cancelled, although some are still running. There have been reports of tourists left stranded on the Costa Blanca.

The area around Valencia on the mainland has also seen torrential rain, and large areas of the region are under water.

While it is not peak season, late September and early October is known as the “shoulder season” and still sees many tourists head to the Mediterranean.