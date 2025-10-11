A weather warning is still in place for much of Spain which is being battered by Storm Alice.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spanish forecasting service Aemet has issued a warning that lasts until Monday, for “ heavy and persistent rains” covering the eastern side of the country - about a third of Spain - and the Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza.

And the reason behind the storm is actually the British weather system. Aemet says: “In recent days, a blocking high has developed over the British Isles, favouring the formation of the Alice high, currently located in the southern peninsula. It is expected to remain stationary over the coming days as it replenishes, although other upper-level disturbances, forced to circumvent the high, will maintain instability in the Mediterranean area this weekend and early next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding in Valencia in Spain on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Picture from the Valencia Community branch of Aemet - Spanish weather forecaster | @AEMET_CValencia/xAemet - Spanish weather forecaster

“This configuration has resulted in an easterly and northeasterly flow with extensive offshore travel, which is bringing abundant moisture to the Mediterranean coast. As a result, heavy and very heavy rainfall is occurring, likely to continue until Monday (October 13).”

The heaviest rain - described as “locally torrential” is forecast for south-east Spain and Cape La Nao, in and around Valencia and Alicante, and there is a warning about flash flooding.

Flooding in Valencia in Spain on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Picture from the Valencia Community branch of Aemet - Spanish weather forecaster | @AEMET_CValencia/xAemet

Friday and Saturday are predicted to be the worst days of the storm. Up to 180mm (7in) of rain could fall in just a few hours. However, the warnings on the area are now amber and yellow rather than red - the most serious.

Saturday is predicted to see heavy and persistent rainfall to the north of Valencia community, southern Catalonia, and the Balearic Islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aemet says: “Locally heavy to very heavy thunderstorms are expected in the north of Alicante, Valencia, Castellón, Tarragona, and the Balearic Islands, which could accumulate significant amounts of precipitation in short periods.”

It is less sure about how Sunday will play out, but has forecast “heavy to very heavy showers” will continue during the first half of the month in the same areas, tending to weaken throughout the afternoon except around the mouth of the Ebro, where they could be more persistent.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue on Spain’s Mediterranean coast for the next week