A video shows floodwater gushing down a street in Alicante, with areas of Spain now under red, amber, and yellow weather warnings.

The video was captured by Becky State in La Romana and uploaded to social media.

A map shows the areas of Spain under red, amber, and yellow weather warnings.

An aemet map shows the areas of Spain under yellow, amber and red weather warnings. | aemet

What has Aemet said?

Aemet, Spain’s state meteorological agency, said: “The peak days of the storm are expected on Friday the 10th and Saturday the 11th, with northeasterly winds reaching their peak intensity. The heaviest showers are expected in Valencia, Alicante, and Murcia, where they will be locally very strong, likely torrential, with accumulated rainfall exceeding 140 mm in 12 hours, most likely in the province of Valencia. The storms are expected to extend to southern Catalonia, northern Valencia, eastern Castilla-La Mancha, and Andalusia, primarily in the Baetic Mountains.

“On Sunday the 12th, surface winds will weaken, but instability is expected to continue at medium and high levels, as well as humid winds at low levels. The most intense showers, locally strong or very strong, are most likely between Cabo de la Nao and the mouth of the Ebro River, and could reach inland parts of the Valencian Community, southeastern Aragon, and the Balearic Islands.

“Winds will continue to weaken on Monday. Showers could extend to the central Iberian Peninsula, although the most likely and intense showers are expected again in the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands.

“There is high uncertainty in Alice's position and its interaction with surface flows, which will determine the areas with the greatest adverse storm conditions each day. Therefore, careful monitoring of forecast and warning updates is recommended over the next few days.”