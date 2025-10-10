Palma Airport departures: Flights delayed at popular airport in Spain as extreme rainfall warning issued for hotspots Valencia, Murcia and Alicante
The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has activated red alerts for extreme risk in areas from Alicante to Valencia and the Balearic Islands, anticipating up to 300mm of rainfall in 24 hours, potentially overwhelming drainage systems and low-lying zones. The DANA weather system, driven by an Atlantic trough is forming isolated vortices, a regular occurrence and an example of the region’s susceptibility to these persistent low-pressure setups, which often stall and intensify over the Mediterranean.
Storm Alice is expected to make landfall by Friday, with initial showers already reported in parts of Murcia and Catalonia. Emergency services are on high alert, warning residents to prepare evacuation routes and avoid non-essential travel as heavy rain and storms build.
Towns like Elche and Torrevieja may face evacuations, while Valencia’s ports could see disruptions from waves and hail. Agricultural areas in the Vega Baja del Segura anticipate up to 250mm, threatening olive and almond harvests vital to local economies.
Aemet cautioned on social media that residents should "follow the advice of civil protection", highlighting the risk of flash flooding in low-lying regions, waterways and ravines. The agency also warned of the "high" danger level posed by the weather system, adding that sudden torrential downpours could trigger localised flooding across the affected zones.
Airports are seeing disruption to flights due to the storm including at Palma Airport. Listed below are affected departures and arrivals.
Palma Airport departures
- 10:55 Ryanair to Hamburg - delayed
- 12:20 Ryanair to Valencia - delayed
- 12:50 Ryanair to Frankfurt - delayed
- 13:10 Ryanair to Leeds - delayed
- 13:10 Eurowings to Munich - delayed
- 13:35 Condor to Basel - delayed
Palma Airport arrivals
- 12:20 Eurowings from Dusseldorf - delayed
- 12:40 Ryanair from Karlsruhe - delayed
- 12:40 Condor from Frankfurt - delayed
- 12:40 Emirates from Frankfurt - delayed
- 13:00 Eurowings from Basel - delayed
- 13:00 Eurowings from Zurich - delayed
- 13:15 easyJet from Berlin - delayed
- 13:20 Ryanair from Varsovia - delayed