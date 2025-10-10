Flights are disrupted at Palma Airport today due to Storm Alice which is hitting hotspots in Spain including Valencia, Murcia and Alicante.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has activated red alerts for extreme risk in areas from Alicante to Valencia and the Balearic Islands, anticipating up to 300mm of rainfall in 24 hours, potentially overwhelming drainage systems and low-lying zones. The DANA weather system, driven by an Atlantic trough is forming isolated vortices, a regular occurrence and an example of the region’s susceptibility to these persistent low-pressure setups, which often stall and intensify over the Mediterranean.

Storm Alice is expected to make landfall by Friday, with initial showers already reported in parts of Murcia and Catalonia. Emergency services are on high alert, warning residents to prepare evacuation routes and avoid non-essential travel as heavy rain and storms build.

Towns like Elche and Torrevieja may face evacuations, while Valencia’s ports could see disruptions from waves and hail. Agricultural areas in the Vega Baja del Segura anticipate up to 250mm, threatening olive and almond harvests vital to local economies.

Aemet cautioned on social media that residents should "follow the advice of civil protection", highlighting the risk of flash flooding in low-lying regions, waterways and ravines. The agency also warned of the "high" danger level posed by the weather system, adding that sudden torrential downpours could trigger localised flooding across the affected zones.

Airports are seeing disruption to flights due to the storm including at Palma Airport. Listed below are affected departures and arrivals.

Palma Airport departures

10:55 Ryanair to Hamburg - delayed

12:20 Ryanair to Valencia - delayed

12:50 Ryanair to Frankfurt - delayed

13:10 Ryanair to Leeds - delayed

13:10 Eurowings to Munich - delayed

13:35 Condor to Basel - delayed

Palma Airport arrivals

12:20 Eurowings from Dusseldorf - delayed

12:40 Ryanair from Karlsruhe - delayed

12:40 Condor from Frankfurt - delayed

12:40 Emirates from Frankfurt - delayed

13:00 Eurowings from Basel - delayed

13:00 Eurowings from Zurich - delayed

13:15 easyJet from Berlin - delayed

13:20 Ryanair from Varsovia - delayed