Low-cost airline Ryanair has announced it will cut 1.2 million seats in its Spanish flight schedule next summer.

The airline said on Wednesday, 8 October, it will also stop all flights to and from Asturias Airport in northern Spain. Ryanair claims its decision comes as the Spanish airport group Aena “continues to raise its uncompetitive airport fees at Spanish (mostly empty) regional airports”.

This reduction in summer flight capacity to and from Spanish destinations, which is the equivalent to around 10 per cent fewer seats, follows Ryanair’s one million seat cuts to regional Spain for winter 2025. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary claims: “Aena and its major shareholder, the Spanish government, continue to harm regional traffic growth, tourism and jobs in Spain through high airport fees and unjustified price increases.”

Mr O’Leary is calling for Aena to lower airport fees at underused regional airports, but instead said the airport body is planning to increase them by seven per cent, the highest fee increase for over a decade. He said that the 1.3m seats will be taken away from regional airports and given to some of Spain’s bigger airports, but mainly to “lower-cost competitor airports” in Italy, Morocco, Croatia, Sweden, and Hungary.

The airline boss also called out what he described as “illegal bag fines” imposed on Ryanair, and said that despite the government's promises to reverse them, no action has yet been taken. The European Commission on Wednesday said fines imposed by Spain on Ryanair and other budget airlines for charging extra fees on cabin bags breached regulations.

Last year, the Spanish Consumer Rights Ministry fined Ryanair, easyJet, Norwegian, IAG's low-cost airline Vueling, and Volotea a combined €179m (£155m) for practices such as charging for cabin luggage, Reuters reported. The Commission said it has sent a letter of formal notice to Spain, which has two months to respond and address the shortcomings.

Pablo Bustinduy, Spanish Consumer Rights Minister, accused the Commission of siding with airlines against consumers and said they will “defend with all rigour our position”. Meanwhile, Mr O’Leary stated that: “Bustinduy’s bag fines are clearly illegal, as they are in breach of EU Regulation on airline pricing freedom.”

“If Prime Minister Sanchez has any respect for EU law, then he should dismiss Bustinduy, and cancel these illegal bag fines,” he added. Mr O’Leary concluded that Ryanair “looks forward to returning to growth” in regional Spain when Aena fees are reduced.

After Ryanair’s announcement, Aena's Executive Vice President, Javier Marín, responded that “the Spanish airport system is very competitive, airport taxes and fees are very competitive, and, in fact, other airlines are taking over the routes this airline is leaving.

“Therefore, we will continue working with regional institutions, with promotional initiatives, with the incentives we have implemented… because the Spanish airport model has led us to be one of the countries in the world with the most air traffic, and therefore, we have to think not only in the short term, but also in the long term, and not just about one company, but about all the companies that fortunately trust the Spanish airport system.”