Passengers can be heard cheering as a "rowdy stag do" was escorted off a Ryanair flight by French police after they were reported to have had “a fight” with another passenger who had “told them off”.

Holidaymakers were forced to make an unscheduled stop in France after “a rowdy stag do” was escorted from the plane by police. Passengers said they were subjected to "loud and rude" behaviour and drinks being spilled over “women and their laptops" before members of the offending party "got in a fight" with another traveller.

The Ryanair flight from Luton, London, to Alicante, Spain, was diverted to Toulouse with shocking footage showing the gendarmerie handcuffing several passengers and removing them from the flight. One younger member of the group can be heard shouting "that's my dad" as men are pulled off the plane by police, on Friday (September 26).

One onlooker said: "The men were swearing, talking loudly about putting rum in their coke and spilling drinks over women."

After less than an hour in the air, the flight landed in Toulouse, the passenger said. “They’d been drinking a lot before the flight,” the passenger added.

“When on the flight waiting to take off, one group was passing around a few bottles of Coke which they were very loudly talking about having put rum in. After about 30 minutes in the air, they had already been loud and rude; swearing a lot and spilling drinks over a group of women and their laptops. [The women] were sitting in the row, dividing their group.”

A “fight” then broke out between the group and another flyer, who had “told them off.” After the plane landed in Toulouse, French police boarded.

Footage shows the men struggling as officers physically removed them - while other passengers chanted “w**ker” and cheered.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from London Luton to Alicante (26 Sept) diverted to Toulouse after a small group of passengers became disruptive onboard. Crew called ahead for police assistance, who met the aircraft upon landing at Toulouse Airport and offloaded these passengers before this flight continued to Alicante.

"Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour, ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a respectful and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption. This is now a matter for local police.”