Heathrow’s Terminal 4 is ‘safe to reopen’ after a “possible hazardous materials incident” saw passengers evacuated.

Passengers have been allowed to return to Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4 after the building was evacuated due to a “possible hazardous materials incident” which saw around 20 people checked by medics.

The drama unfolded at around 5pm, when emergency services were called to the busy airport building, and the check-in desk closed. Now, Heathrow has said the terminal had re-opened. “Emergency services have confirmed Terminal 4 is safe to reopen and we are doing everything we can to ensure all flights to depart as planned today,” a spokesperson said.

“We are very sorry for the disruption caused, the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority. We encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight this evening and our colleagues will be on hand into the night to assist.”

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was standing down, thought an investigation into the “exact cause” of the incident would continue. A spokesperson said: “The Brigade is in the process of standing down its response to the incident at Heathrow Airport. The exact cause remains under investigation at this time.”

Around 20 people had been assessed at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, the LFB added.

Emergency services were called to the busy terminal after reports of a “possible hazardous materials incident”, the LFB said initially, with passengers advised not to travel to the site as specialist crews assessed the scene.

The building was evacuated, they went on, with crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Wembley and surrounding fire stations sent to the scene, while the check-in desks were closed and trains did not stop at the terminal.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said she was monitoring updates from those at the scene and the airport, which is the UK’s busiest.

Now, flights from the affected terminal are still scheduled to depart on time, with only one delay to a Saudia airline flight to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia currently expected, according to the Heathrow departures board.