Tube strikes will cause travel disruption in London - and here’s how you can still make your way to major airports in the capital.

From Sunday 7 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected. Any services that do run between Monday 8 and Friday 12 September will start later than usual with no service before 08:00

The DLR will be shut on September 8 and 11. On these days, no DLR services will be available at any time.

Heathrow is the easiest airport in London to access by public transport. You’ll still be able to get there on the Elizabeth line or on the Heathrow Express which runs from Paddington. National Express also operates coaches to Heathrow.

The easiest way to get to Gatwick is on the Gatwick Express from Victoria station, or on one of the direct Thamesline services that go through to the airport and leave from Blackfriars, Farringdon and St Pancras. These are not involved in tube strikes, so will be running as normal. You can also get a National Express coach to Gatwick from various London bus stations.

The Stansted Express, running from Liverpool Street station, should be working on its normal timetable with no delays or disruptions. You can still get this if you are heading to Stansted Airport. However, you will have to opt for a bus or taxi to get you to the station without the Central, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan and Victoria lines.

London City is usually easiest accessed via the DLR, but throughout the strikes you will have to find an alternative route. Some London buses also serve the station, so they will likely be your best bet unless you’re up for treating yourself to a taxi.

For Luton Airport the Luton Express and Luton Dart won’t be impacted by strikes, although as before you will have to get either a bus or a taxi to St Pancras rather than relying on the Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria, Metropolitan, and Hammersmith & City lines.