Tube strikes September 2025: How to get around London during the action - which lines will still be running? Full list of routes affected
A wave of industrial action was announced by the RMT union, stretching all the way from next Friday (September 5) until the following Thursday (September 11). The main disputes are over pay and hours, as well as Transport for London (TfL) allegedly failing to deliver on previous promises.
Staff from the DLR will also strike during this period, which will make it even trickier to navigate London for the next week. Listed below are the full list of strike dates.
- Friday September 5: No service on Underground lines after 6pm.
- Saturday September 6: No service on Underground lines all day
- Sunday September 7: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
- Monday September 8: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
- Tuesday September 9: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
- Wednesday September 10: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
- Thursday September 11: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
If you are in London on those dates the Overground, buses, and the Elizabeth line will still be running throughout this period. They might be more busy than usual, but there shouldn’t be any changes to their timetables unless previously specified.
The DLR will operate normally until September 7, when its workers will also walk out until September 11. TfL recommends walking or cycling where you can.
All Underground lines will be affected by this period of strike action. This includes the following lines:
- Bakerloo
- Central
- Circle
- District
- Hammersmith & City
- Jubilee
- Metropolitan
- Northern
- Piccadilly
- Victoria
- Waterloo & City
Elizabeth line or Overground trains may not stop at certain stations if they are closed as part of the industrial action.