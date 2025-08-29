Tube strikes September 2025: How to get around London during the action - which lines will still be running? Full list of routes affected

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Travel chaos will hit London as Tube strikes are set to take place - affecting several lines.

A wave of industrial action was announced by the RMT union, stretching all the way from next Friday (September 5) until the following Thursday (September 11). The main disputes are over pay and hours, as well as Transport for London (TfL) allegedly failing to deliver on previous promises.

Staff from the DLR will also strike during this period, which will make it even trickier to navigate London for the next week. Listed below are the full list of strike dates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Friday September 5: No service on Underground lines after 6pm.
  • Saturday September 6: No service on Underground lines all day
  • Sunday September 7: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
  • Monday September 8: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
  • Tuesday September 9: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
  • Wednesday September 10: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day
  • Thursday September 11: No service on Underground lines OR DLR all day

If you are in London on those dates the Overground, buses, and the Elizabeth line will still be running throughout this period. They might be more busy than usual, but there shouldn’t be any changes to their timetables unless previously specified.

Travel chaos will hit London as Tube strikes are set to take place - affecting several lines. (Photo: Getty Images)placeholder image
Travel chaos will hit London as Tube strikes are set to take place - affecting several lines. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The DLR will operate normally until September 7, when its workers will also walk out until September 11. TfL recommends walking or cycling where you can.

All Underground lines will be affected by this period of strike action. This includes the following lines:

  • Bakerloo
  • Central
  • Circle
  • District
  • Hammersmith & City
  • Jubilee
  • Metropolitan
  • Northern
  • Piccadilly
  • Victoria
  • Waterloo & City

Elizabeth line or Overground trains may not stop at certain stations if they are closed as part of the industrial action.

Related topics:TubeLondonRMT
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice