The RMT union has announced a week-long period of industrial action on London’s transport network, starting in the first week of September.

RMT staff will strike over a range of reasons, including pay demands, shift patterns and apparent failures to honour previous agreements. London Tube services will be hit by the strikes - DLR workers will also walk out as part of a separate dispute.

The RMT says that the tube strikes are the result of London Underground management refusing to engage seriously with demands on pay, fatigue management, extreme shift patterns and a reduction in the working week. It also says that management has failed to honour previous agreements made with staff.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey commented on the latest round of tube strikes: “Our members are doing a fantastic job to keep our capital moving and work strenuous shift patterns to make sure Londoners get to their destinations around the clock. They are not after a King's ransom, but fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members health and wellbeing- all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by LU management.

“Coupled with the fact there are outstanding issues around staff travel arrangements, an atmosphere of distrust has been created, where our members feel like no one is listening to them. RMT will continue to engage LU management with a view to seeking a revised offer in order to reach a negotiated settlement.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We regularly meet with our trade unions to discuss any concerns that they may have, and we recently met with the RMT to discuss some specific points. We are committed to ensuring our colleagues are treated fairly and, as well as offering a 3.4 percent pay increase in our ongoing pay discussions, we have made progress on a number of commitments we have made previously.

“We welcome further engagement with our unions about fatigue and rostering across London Underground, but a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable.” Strike action will begin on September 5, with different workers striking on different days. Listed below is who is going on strike and when.

Friday September 5 to Sunday September 7 – depot operational control managers at Ruislip will walk out from 6pm on September 5 to 5.59pm on September 7.

Sunday September 7 – track access controllers, London Underground control centre, power/control and ERU members will strike from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

Monday September 8 – all fleet (except engineering vehicles operations and maintenance and ERU), plus engineering, stations and trains members will walk out. Strike from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

Tuesday September 9 – signallers, service control and ERU members will strike between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Tuesday 9th September 2025.

Wednesday September 10 – all fleet (except engineering vehicles operations and maintenance and ERU), plus engineering, stations and trains members will walk out from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

Thursday September 11 – signallers and service Control members will strike between 12.01am and 11.59pm.

The DLR – which is a train service, not a tube – will be hit by strikes in the week beginning September 7, lasting until September 11. The RMT says walk-outs will cause ‘significant disruption to the capital’s transport network’.

There is, still a chance that the RMT and London Underground management will come to an agreement before the strikes take place.