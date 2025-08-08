District line Tube: Half-naked man with trousers down beaten up by London Underground passengers near East Ham station
The British Transport Police have said it is investigating after a video showing the shocking incident circulated on social media. The incident occurred yesterday (Thursday 8 August) and saw a man with his trousers down on the District line Tube.
He was on board the Tube near East Ham Underground Station. In the video it shows him being approached by a fellow passenger and told to get off the "f****** train". The half-naked man then shouts at him to "f*** off" repeatedly, visibly appearing in distress.
A heated exchange continues and a fellow passenger joins in, before a group of men push the man into the Tube carriage doors. The group then slaps, beats, kicks and punches the man who holds his belt in his hands.
WARNING: BAD LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE
At around 3.30pm a British Transport Police Officer arrives and arrests the man, handcuffing him while he is chest down on the floor. He is then roughly lifted from the carriage by the police officer and fellow passengers and dropped onto the concrete floor of the platform.
Police have confirmed that he has now been detained under the mental health act and taken to hospital where he remains. An investigation into the incident has been opened and continues.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to reports of a man exposing himself on the District line at East Ham Underground station at around 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, August 7). The man had been assaulted by a number of other passengers and was initially arrested by an off duty officer, before being detained under the mental health act and taken to hospital where he remains. An investigation into the incident is ongoing."
