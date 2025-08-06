A train station in London is currently closed due to “unavailability of staff”.

Transport for London (TfL) posted this morning: “Chancery Lane: This station is closed due to unavailability of station staff. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.”

One user complained on X saying: “You should have people saying it at the platform too otherwise how can we know”. It comes as there are minor delays on Tube lines.

There are severe delays on the Bakerloo line. TfL said: “Severe delays between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone, and MINOR DELAYS between Queen's Park and Elephant & Castle due to an earlier faulty train at Piccadilly Circus. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.”

There are also minor delays on the Central line due to “train cancellations”.