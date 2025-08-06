ScotRail has issued a warning to passengers as trains are cancelled due to a “fire next to the track”.

The firm posted on X this morning: “Due to a fire next to the track at Inverkeithing all lines are closed. We have ticket acceptance in place, please use our app and website for service information.

“ScotRail customers are unable to use their tickets on Stagecoach East services between Inverkeithing & Edinburgh.” Rail users have been advised to expect delays and cancellations until at least 10.00am, at Inverkeithing station.

Fire crews are currently on site attending a blaze involving railway sleepers adjacent to the tracks. Train routes affected by the closure include between Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Cowdenbeath, Leven, and Edinburgh.

An update from National Rail said: “A fire next to the track in the Inverkeithing area means trains running through the station may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled. Disruption is expected until 10.00am.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 6.38am that railway sleepers were on fire at Inverkeithing. One appliance was dispatched from Dunfermline and remains in attendance.”