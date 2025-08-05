Holidaymakers have been warned to “allow extra time” when travelling to Heathrow Airport today.

The Central Terminal Area tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 is currently closed. The M4 Heathrow Spur at Junction 4 was also closed - slip roads that lead into Heathrow. National Highways posted on X: “The #M4 Heathrow Spur (at J4) into T2 and T3 is being CLOSED.

“For access to #HeathrowAirport please use the #M25 J14 and head towards T5. There are already severe delays on the spur road. Please allow extra time if heading to the airport this morning.”

It has since been announced that the slip roads are open. National Highways added: “The #M4 Heathrow Spur (at J4) heading southbound towards T2 and T3 is now OPEN. There are now no significant delays in the area. Thanks for your patience if you were held up.”

“Please use public transport to Terminal 5, where train services are available to all other terminals. We’re working hard to resolve the issue and apologise for the disruption.”

One user wrote on X: “If you have a flight this afternoon from Heathrow Terminal 2 or 3, I suggest you leave now. The people traffic is insane. The queues are backing up all the way to the trains.”