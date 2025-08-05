Heathrow Airport traffic: Holidaymakers warned to 'allow extra time' as 'severe delays' - M4 Heathrow Spur into Terminals 2 and 3 'being closed'
The Central Terminal Area tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 is currently closed. The M4 Heathrow Spur at Junction 4 was also closed - slip roads that lead into Heathrow. National Highways posted on X: “The #M4 Heathrow Spur (at J4) into T2 and T3 is being CLOSED.
“For access to #HeathrowAirport please use the #M25 J14 and head towards T5. There are already severe delays on the spur road. Please allow extra time if heading to the airport this morning.”
It has since been announced that the slip roads are open. National Highways added: “The #M4 Heathrow Spur (at J4) heading southbound towards T2 and T3 is now OPEN. There are now no significant delays in the area. Thanks for your patience if you were held up.”
It comes after Heathrow Airport warned that its major tunnel has shut. It says: “Due to a technical issue, the Central Terminal Area tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 is currently closed.
“Please use public transport to Terminal 5, where train services are available to all other terminals. We’re working hard to resolve the issue and apologise for the disruption.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.