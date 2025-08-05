Multiple Eurostar trains were cancelled or significantly delayed on Monday due to a technical incident.

It created chaos for passengers travelling to and from Paris. SNCF blamed the disruption on a power outage near Moussy in the northeast of the country, which forced the closure of a critical section of the rail network north of Paris.

TGV lines in northern France were also suspended until further notice. The power failure first affected the lines at around 8 am, causing chaos by noon and requiring "major repairs" to fix.

Trains to and from the French capital's main Charles De Gaulle Airport were also affected, with all TGV lines to and from the airport suspended. The delays and cancellations caused mayhem at Paris Gare du Nord station, as there was no word about when train services would resume, and station announcements only repeated that some lines would be restored by the end of the day.

Neither Eurostar nor SNCF have given a reason for the power outage. However, the French national rail operator said it hoped Eurostar services will be full restored by Tuesday morning.

At the moment there seems to be only one train cancelled and that is a service from London St Pancras to Paris Gare Du Nord. The 7:31am service is cancelled.

Apart from that, departures to other destinations are running smoothly today. It comes after Eurostar passengers faced days of major delays and cancellations in June after two people died on the track in France and then cables were stolen near Lille.