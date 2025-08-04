Eurostar services cancelled: Passengers advised to postpone travel after track closure in France
An unexpected track closure has seen Eurostar services cancelled and delayed causing major disruption to thousands of passengers. The closure was caused by a power failure on the high-speed line between Moussy and Longueil in northern France.
The operator’s websites shows nine services between London and Paris have been cancelled, and a further 12 are delayed. Passengers are now being advised to postpone their travel to a later date.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Eurostar said: “Due to part of the track being temporarily closed on the French network, severe disruptions including cancellations are expected all day to and from Paris. We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a later date.”
The problem began at around 8.30am local time on Monday (August 4), with disruption expected to last for the rest of the day. Trains are being diverted to run on slower lines.
In addition to the London-Paris route, Eurostar services between Amsterdam/Brussels and Paris are also affected. The impact of the disruption is heightened as August is a peak period for cross-Channel travel due to the school holidays.
A Eurostar spokesperson said: “We advise passengers on these routes to postpone their journey if possible. They can exchange their ticket free of charge or request a full refund.
“Extra staff have been deployed in the stations to assist passengers. Trains between London-Amsterdam, Brussels-Amsterdam, Brussels-London and Brussels-Cologne are not impacted.
“Eurostar thanks its customers for their understanding and we continue to do everything possible to assist our passengers to the best of our ability.”
