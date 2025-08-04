A track closure in Paris has seen Eurostar services cancelled with passengers advised to postpone their travel.

An unexpected track closure has seen Eurostar services cancelled and delayed causing major disruption to thousands of passengers. The closure was caused by a power failure on the high-speed line between Moussy and Longueil in northern France.

The operator’s websites shows nine services between London and Paris have been cancelled, and a further 12 are delayed. Passengers are now being advised to postpone their travel to a later date.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Eurostar said: “Due to part of the track being temporarily closed on the French network, severe disruptions including cancellations are expected all day to and from Paris. We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a later date.”

Passengers at St Pancras International station in London in June when Eurostar trains suffering severe delays and cancellations due to cable theft | Robert White/PA Wire

The problem began at around 8.30am local time on Monday (August 4), with disruption expected to last for the rest of the day. Trains are being diverted to run on slower lines.

In addition to the London-Paris route, Eurostar services between Amsterdam/Brussels and Paris are also affected. The impact of the disruption is heightened as August is a peak period for cross-Channel travel due to the school holidays.

A Eurostar spokesperson said: “We advise passengers on these routes to postpone their journey if possible. They can exchange their ticket free of charge or request a full refund.

“Extra staff have been deployed in the stations to assist passengers. Trains between London-Amsterdam, Brussels-Amsterdam, Brussels-London and Brussels-Cologne are not impacted.

“Eurostar thanks its customers for their understanding and we continue to do everything possible to assist our passengers to the best of our ability.”