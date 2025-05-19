When you think of Amsterdam, I don’t know about you, but my mind automatically thinks Red Light District, bars, clubs, and a party scene.

Brits often visit the Dutch capital for this reason, with the popular city full of tourists, stag do’s, hen do’s and youngsters partying the night away. While this is true, I would not overlook the city. I visited last September and had the best time. I would go back again, as Amsterdam surprised me. Yes, there is a party scene, and yes there are a lot of tourists, but there are also beautiful places to visit, museums to discover, and a relaxed vibe.

On the plus side, Amsterdam is such a short flight away from the UK. You can also get to the Dutch capital via the Eurostar. So, the destination is really accessible for us Brits and boasts a lot for us to do there.

When I visited, I of course visited the Red Light District to see it with my own eyes, and went to bars, and the rest... but I also saw a different side to the city by doing ‘wholesome’ activities. There are plenty of these to do.

Wholesome activities in Amsterdam. (Photos: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Listed below are some of my favourite activities that I did in the city that I would highly recommend. Hopefully it gives you some inspiration to visit Amsterdam and see a different side to the Dutch capital yourself.

Vondelpark

I loved my many visits to Vondelpark. It is a public urban park of 47 hectares in Amsterdam, and it is located the heart of the city. There are so many people running, walking around and cycling - as well as locals lying down on the grass having picnics and chatting to friends. It is such a lovely, relaxed vibe. I cycled around the park from my hotel and it was beautiful, especially on a sunny day. The park also boasts a beautiful rose garden filled with over 70 varieties of roses, and the Vondelpark Pavilion - a pretty building that houses a restaurant and a gallery featuring local artists.

The Rijksmuseum

There are so many museums to visit in Amsterdam, but I recommend this one. It is the national museum of the Netherlands dedicated to Dutch arts and history.The museum is located at the Museum Square in the borough of Amsterdam South, close to the Van Gogh Museum, the Stedelijk Museum. You can admire the masterpieces of Dutch Golden Age art and stand in awe of works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and other renowned artists.

Anne Frank House

Unfortunately I didn’t visit the Anne Frank House during my time in Amsterdam as it was fully booked - so top tip is to make sure you pre-book. However, if I go back to the city I will definitely be visiting. A visit here is an emotionally powerful experience that offers a poignant reminder of the impact of World War II on Amsterdam's Jewish community. You can visit the historic house and museum where Anne Frank wrote her famous diary, and walk through the hidden rooms.

Anne Frank House. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

City canal cruise

Take a city canal cruise and see the city from the water - a different perspective. I did this and I really enjoyed it. You get to admire the city’s attractions on the way, and can take in the surroundings. You can enjoy the charming views of historic buildings and quaint bridges. You can’t go to Amsterdam without hopping on a boat on the iconic canals.

Watch a football game

Now, my boyfriend likes to do this when we are visiting a city - and it is great fun. You are amongst the locals, feeling their excitement and it is always a great experience. You could coincide your trip with a football game. For example you could watch the Dutch National Team or there are a number of professional teams in Amsterdam.

Bike ride through the city

Bike riding through Amsterdam was so enjoyable and fun. I had the best time doing this, and I felt like I was immersing myself more into the Dutch culture. Everyone was cycling around! Don’t get me wrong, it was a bit daunting at first as the locals whizz past so fast, but it was such a memorable experience. There’s plenty of tour agencies offering bike tours, so if you want a more structured adventure, you’ve got options. It is an easy way of getting around the city faster.