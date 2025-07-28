Ooh la la…new way for Brits to enjoy Paris is très bon

Passionate Brits now have a new way to experience The City of Light and enjoy sightseeing and a dreamy lunch.

The Paris Day Trip packages have been launched by leading experience provider Experiences.co.uk to cater for Brits' love affair with the most romantic city in the world.

Both experiences include travelling on the Eurostar with reserved seating and a mouthwatering three-course lunch, either up the Eiffel Tower or on a River Seine cruise.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: "We're thrilled to launch these new day trips to Paris on board the Eurostar."

"They are our first overseas experiences and we've pulled out all the stops. The journey itself is incredible, but that's just part of the appeal."

"Once in Paris, a guided panoramic coach tour takes in some amazing sights, including the world-famous Champs-Élysées."

"The only hard part beforehand is whether to book a tasty lunch up the Eiffel Tower or on the majestic River Seine."

The Paris by Eurostar Day Trip with River Seine Lunch Cruise also includes half a bottle of wine per person, the river cruise itself and a photo opportunity at the Eiffel Tower.

Menus are subject to seasonal change but main courses might include free-range corn-fed chicken supreme, tender beef miroton stew, fillet of gilthead seabream or confit seasonal vegetables and crispy tofu.

Meanwhile, highlights on the Paris by Eurostar Day Trip with Eiffel Tower Lunch include the lunch at the fully renovated 'Madame Brasserie' which is run by two Michelin stars chef Thierry Marx and a one hour River Seine cruise.

Once again, the menu is subject to seasonal change but could consist of an organic egg starter, free-range chicken and cider fricassee main course and upside-down choux puff dessert.

For more information about Experiences.co.uk, and its new Paris day trips by Eurostar, visit www.experiences.co.uk.