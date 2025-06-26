Eurostar delays: Update after two days of disruption

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

26th Jun 2025, 8:07am
Eurostar services have been restored after two days of disruption - but many services are facing delays.

Tuesday saw two separate deaths on the lines in northern France, and then overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday there was a cable theft in which nine lengths of 70m wiring was stolen from the high-speed line near Lille. This led to trains being rerouted on to slower lines which caused many delays.

Today, according to Eurostar’s timetable, services have been restored, but several trains from Paris to London are delayed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These include the 7.12am,which is expected at 9am rather than 8.30am, and the 7.42am, which did not leave Paris until 8.22am and so is now expected at St Pancras at 9.40am rather than 9am. The 8.42am and 9.12am are also listed as delayed, while the 12.32pm train is cancelled.

Related topics:EurostarFranceLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice