Eurostar has confirmed that full repairs have now been completed and train traffic resumed as normal following major disruption caused by two deaths on tracks and a large-scale cable theft in northern France.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train service said on X (formerly Twitter): “Full repairs are now completed and traffic resumed as normal at 1pm BST/2pm CET. Some delays can still be expected until the end of the day.”

The chaos began on Tuesday, June 24, when two people were fatally struck on the high-speed LGV Nord line between Lille and Paris. Eurostar described the incidents as "two separate fatalities" and offered condolences: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tragedies forced a complete closure of the line for much of the day, with Eurostar warning passengers that disruption would extend into the following day. “As a result, Eurostar services are experiencing significant disruption, with some cancellations on routes to and from Paris,” the company said on Tuesday evening. Although London–Brussels–Amsterdam routes remained in operation, many trains faced extensive delays.

Adding to the disruption, French media reported that 600 metres of rail cabling had been stolen near the affected route, compounding the chaos. According to Lille Actu, nine cables were cut across a 70-metre stretch of the high-speed line, requiring diversions and prolonging the disruption through Wednesday.

Eurostar has confirmed that full repairs have now been completed and train traffic resumed as normal following major disruption caused by two deaths on tracks and a large-scale cable theft in northern France. | AFP via Getty Images

Passengers have since criticised Eurostar's handling of the situation, claiming they were “abandoned” at Paris Gare du Nord station overnight with nowhere to stay. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Deposited back in Paris at midnight with 1,000 passengers with nowhere to stay. Nuts.”

Another said: “Utterly appalling service from @Eurostar abandoning passengers at midnight in Paris with nowhere to stay. Shocking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third passenger said their disabled niece was forced to sleep on the floor at Gare du Nord due to cancelled trains and unaffordable hotel prices. “Her birthday holiday ruined,” the post added.

Eurostar responded online, stating: “Hotels will be refunded up to €300 and some trainsets were made available for people to sleep in.” However, several passengers claimed that compensation fell short, with hotels in the area quickly surpassing €800 after the mass cancellations.