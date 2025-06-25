Eurostar trains are still disrupted this morning after two people were hit on the line near Lille in northern France.

The incidents happened yesterday, but knock-on effects are still being felt today.

On X, Eurostar said: “You can expect delays, and some trains will be cancelled because some trainsets never made it to their destination to ensure a departure the next day. Also trains will be crowded with passengers from all the cancelled trains yesterday.”

At the moment the 8.01am, 10.31am and 4.01pm services from St Pancras to Paris are cancelled.

A statement yesterday said: “We are deeply sorry to confirm that there were two separate fatalities on the LGV Nord high-speed line between Lille and Paris today. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

“The line was closed for much of the afternoon and will remain suspended this evening. As a result, Eurostar services are experiencing significant disruption, with some cancellations on routes to and from Paris. London-Brussels-Amsterdam services are running but with some delays. Disruption is expected to continue into tomorrow due to trains and crews being displaced.

"We are working closely with the French authorities and infrastructure teams to manage the impact and keep services running where possible. We sincerely apologise for the disruption experienced by our customers today. Our teams are doing everything possible to support affected customers and crew. Water has been distributed onboard delayed trains, and passengers have been contacted directly with updates and available options. Station staff remain on hand to assist anyone who needs further support, with hotel and taxis being arranged as needed. Anyone impacted will receive a refund/be able to re-book their train for free."

However, Eurostar came in for some flak online. One disgruntled passenger posted on X: “This was handled poorly, little communication, bad announcements for those of us stuck on trains with no food as sold out, no running water and a bad website to file a claim. I will never use this service again after the poor communication and experience.”