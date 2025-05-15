There are delays to Eurostar departures this morning (Friday 15 May) after a power fault at London St Pancras train station.

In an update on their website, Eurostar wrote: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply, your train is delayed.” Their live timetable show delays affecting trains to both Paris and Amsterdam, with customers expected to wait at least one hour.

One user posted on X: “Been stuck on the Eurostar for an hour now”. Another posted: “What is going on in Paris? No info on your WWW site”.

Eurostar responded on X saying: “We are sorry for the delays today and hope to get the trains moving again as soon as we can. There are problems with the overhead power supply which is causing delays.”

On its website Eurostar says: “If your train is delayed for 60 minutes or more, you are entitled to claim compensation. Please wait at least 24 hours before making a claim.” If your train is delayed by 60 to 119 minutes you can get 25% of the cost of the affected leg as a cash refund.

The issue at London St Pancras has since been resolved, however disruption is expected until 10am with delayed or cancelled trains. In a statement, National Rail said: “The power supply for our trains failed at London St Pancras International earlier this morning.

“Trains were unable to run between London St Pancras International and Stratford International. Response staff have restored the power and all lines and platforms at London St Pancras International are now open.”

South Eastern Railway warned on social media that trains were unable to arrive or depart from the station this morning. Passengers are being advised to use the London Underground and the Elizabeth Line between Stratford, St Pancras and other Central London stations to help travel via Victoria or London Bridge.