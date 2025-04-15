Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My stay at The Montague on the Gardens was everything I needed and wanted before my Eurostar trip to the lovely European city Lille. The hotel is perfectly positioned, just around a 10 minute walk away from Euston station and the same for St Pancras station, where the Eurostar services are.

After my train down from Coventry it was a simple walk to the hotel. And in the morning I had a lovely, easy walk to London St Pancras station for the Eurostar. The hotel is in a superb location if you need a stay close to either Euston or St Pancras. It is also perfectly positioned near Covent Garden, the West End's premier theatres, and world-class shopping, as well as just steps from the British Museum and Russell Square.

Not only is the hotel in a prime location for train services, but as soon as you step in you know you are going to have a fabulous stay. The decor is luxurious, and the staff were all so friendly, welcoming and remembering details about what you like. One of the waiters, named Declan, asked what my favourite cocktail was - and sure enough, when I went down for dinner he remembered what I had said. The little details such as these really elevated the experience and made the stay even more enjoyable.

All of the rooms are luxurious and elegant, each individually designed. You also have the option to stay in a suite - each has a distinct character and features. I stayed in the Master Suite, featuring a split-level which made it feel like I had my own mini apartment for the night. The suite came with a fully stocked mini bar, separate sitting area with sofa and evening canapés. The bed was so comfy and I had the best nights rest before an early morning of travelling. The staff even arranged breakfast to be sent up to the room before an early morning departure to St Pancras station.

I dined at the hotel’s very own and unique Ski Lodge trying their cheese fondue menu. It is a magical alpine retreat with reindeer, ski racks, and twinkling fairy lights, and the food was delicious. It is such a great addition to the hotel during winter, and I would recommend you try it if you stay here during the winter months. The Ski Lodge will now be transformed into the Beach Bar for the summertime. The dining area will feature real sand, a beach-hut style thatched roof, tropical palm trees, and a beautiful beach backdrop.

You’ll be able to choose from a delicious range of BBQ options, and an assortment of desserts, including assorted ice cream cones. You can even continue the festivities in the Great Russell Suite, where you can dance the night away with a DJ, a built-in dance floor, and a private bar.

After dinner I had a few drinks in the Leopard Bar - which you guessed it, has Leopard decor. It is so funky, and had a really lovely relaxed atmosphere. I enjoyed a drink while listening to the live entertainment of some jazz music. It was a lovely way to end the evening before retreating to the luxurious room.

This hotel really goes above and beyond to make sure its guests are looked after and felt special. As I was having dinner I got speaking to a couple who said they keep returning to this hotel because of how good it is and how much they enjoy their stay here. And I can totally relate to this, as I will definitely be returning. The staff are exceptional, the location perfect and it’s all you could want for a splendid hotel stay.

Classic King Rooms at The Montague on the Gardens start from £300 per room. For more information, please visit: https://montaguehotel.com/