Liverpool Street station closed: Popular London train station shut 'due to fire alert' - latest updates
Transport for London (TfL) posted on X at around 8:15am that Liverpool Street train station has closed. It said: “Liverpool Street LU station – This station is closed due to a fire alert.
“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.” There has been no official comment on the nature of the incident or what has caused the fire.
TfL has since announced that the station has re-opened.
The station is a major central London railway terminus in the north-eastern corner of the City of London. It could chaos travel chaos this morning for commuters.
More to follow.
