Heathrow Airport has issued an update after there was travel chaos due to a major tunnel being closed.

The airport warned passengers that there is still “congestion in the area” despite the tunnel re-opening. The airport said: “The main road tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 has now reopened following an earlier technical issue.

“There is still congestion at the airport, and we recommend allowing extra time for your journey. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The airport did not confirm what caused the “technical issue”. The Central Terminal Area tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 and the M4 Heathrow Spur at Junction 4 were both closed at the same time.

They have both since re-opened but it caused chaos for passengers. Many users took to X saying they were stuck in huge queues in the airport at lifts.

One user wrote on X: “If you have a flight this afternoon from Heathrow Terminal 2 or 3, I suggest you leave now. The people traffic is insane. The queues are backing up all the way to the trains.”

Another user posted: “Also been sitting here 1.5 hours trying leave Heathrow. Apparently no lights or ventilation system in tunnel so they’ve closed whilst trying to fix. What a nightmare”.