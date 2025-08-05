A “technical fault” has led to the closure of the central tunnel serving Terminals 2 and 3 at Heathrow Airport, causing major traffic congestion.

Drivers heading to those terminals are severely delayed and holidaymakers have been warned to allow extra time when travelling to the airport today. Heathrow has urged passengers to use public transport to Terminal 5, then take a train to other terminals. The airport has issued apologies and is working to restore access as soon as possible.

There has been no confirmation on the nature of the incident or what the “technical fault” is. There have been rumours online of the tunnel collapsing - but this has not been verified.

One user posted on X: “I’m over 90 minutes stuck in cab trying leave Heathrow. One of the drivers was told by a policeman, has been technical issue with no lights and ventilation system failed hence closed whilst trying fix.”

Another user warned: “If you have a flight this afternoon from Heathrow Terminal 2 or 3, I suggest you leave now. The people traffic is insane. The queues are backing up all the way to the trains”.

In a statement shared on social media Heathrow Airport said: "Due to a technical issue, the Central Terminal Area tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 is currently closed. Please use public transport to Terminal 5, where train services are available to all other terminals.

"We’re working hard to resolve the issue and apologise for the disruption."