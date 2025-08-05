There is chaos at Heathrow Airport after the central tunnel to Terminals two and three closed due to a “technical issue”.

Passengers have complained on social media about the situation at the airport. One user wrote: “Been at Heathrow for an hour caught between the lifts and terminal tunnel and no one knows what is happening, this country is knackered“.

The user accompanied the post with an image which shows a huge queue by lifts at the airport. Another user posted: “Also been sitting here 1.5 hours trying leave Heathrow. Apparently no lights or ventilation system in tunnel so they’ve closed whilst trying to fix. What a nightmare”.

A third user added: “Heathrow Airport is actually hell on earth get me out of here NOWWWWW“. Hundreds of motorists were blocked from getting to Terminals two and three.

Heathrow Airport has not confirmed what the technical issue is. Travellers have been asked to use public transport to Terminal 5 where they can get a train to all other terminals.

In a statement shared on social media Heathrow Airport said: "Due to a technical issue, the Central Terminal Area tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 is currently closed. Please use public transport to Terminal 5, where train services are available to all other terminals.

"We’re working hard to resolve the issue and apologise for the disruption."