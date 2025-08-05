There are warnings of further travel chaos on Tuesday as poor weather continues amid Storm Floris.

The Scottish government said there have been 119 incidents on the rail network caused by Storm Floris, including 75 tree-related ones. With winds of up to 90mph in some parts of the country, a significant clear-up job will be required to inspect train lines and carry out repair work before it is safe to restore a full service, with more wet and windy weather forecast for late on Wednesday and Thursday.

LNER said services north of Newcastle could be delayed or cancelled on Tuesday. There are currently three service alterations LNER today (Tuesday 5 August). These are listed below.

0752 Aberdeen-London and 0755 Inverness-London services will start from Edinburgh

0708 Leeds-Aberdeen service will terminate at Edinburgh

The firm said in an update this morning: “If you are travelling to and from stations north of Newcastle, please check before you travel, as trains may be subject to delay or short-notice cancellation. If you have an LNER ticket to travel dated on Monday 4 August it will be valid for travel at no extra cost up to and including Wednesday 6 August.

“You don't need to rebook, amend or change your original ticket. To make a new reservation for LNER services, visit the website, use the LNER app or speak to staff in travel centres.”

It adds: “If you choose not to travel, you will be entitled to a full refund from your point of purchase. You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”