Storm Floris has hit the UK with weather warnings in place - and travel disruption expected.

The storm made its way across the Atlantic yesterday and has landed in northern parts of the UL including Northern Ireland and Scotland.

A yellow warning for wind became active at 6am on Monday and will last until 6am on Tuesday, and the warnings have been upgraded to amber for much of Scotland, lasting from 10am to 10pm today.

Train operator LNER has told passengers not to travel north of Newcastle while Avanti West Coast has advised passengers not to travel north of Preston, warning it will be “heavily impacted” by the weather.

The storm could also disrupt road, air and ferry services, and close bridges. Much of Scotland will be battered by heavy rain and winds of up to 85mph, the Met Office said.

Some trains and ferry services have already been cancelled with more likely to be affected. At the moment Belfast, Glasgow and Edinburgh airports are still running, although a handful of flights have been cancelled at each.

On Friday Loganair said: “In view of the yellow weather warning forecast for Monday and Tuesday across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic or Ireland, the Isle of Man and some of the North of England and the potential for travel disruption, we are offering customers the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge.

“You can choose to re-book on an alternative flight up to 7 days from your original travel date. There will be no change fee or difference in fare payable. If a seat is available on an alternative flight, you can transfer your booking to that flight without charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We plan to fly all our scheduled services. Standby aircraft and crews are in place to help recover disrupted services as soon as weather permits.”

An aircraft takes off in a storm | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Western coastal areas are expected to bear the brunt of the storm although strong winds and rain will likely lead to disruption at Edinburgh’s festivals.

Network Rail said several lines will be closed from 12pm on Monday, with all other routes experiencing a reduced timetable and longer journey times.

Edinburgh – Fife/Perth/Dundee, Perth – Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness and the West Highland Line are among the routes that will close at noon.

Ferry operator CalMac has also issued a series of cancellations ahead of the storm.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland. There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, a spokesperson added.

“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England. Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 naming season, which runs from early September to late August. January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.

Cancelled flights at Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow airports

