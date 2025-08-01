A named summer storm is on the way.

Yesterday most of southern England saw patchy thunderstorms and heavy rain for most of the day. But now the UK is going to see its first named storm since January (Eowyn) as Storm Floris will some areas on Monday with unseasonably strong winds, says the Met Office.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for northern parts of the UK from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday. The latest named storm of 2025 will bring “unusually windy weather” for this time of year, forecasters said.

Many inland parts of the warning area will see westerly gusts of 40-50mph and exposed coasts and high ground could see them reach 70mph. There is a chance that winds could reach 85mph on Scottish coastlines and hills.

The area covered by the wind warning is from Northern Ireland, across north Wales, northern England, and the whole of Scotland. The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris,” the Met Office said.

It added: “Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

Flying debris may cause injuries and pose a danger to life in those areas. As could “large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, the Met Office said. It is possible tiles will be blown from roofs and there may be power cuts.

The weather could also disrupt road, rail, air and ferry services, and close bridges.

The weekend will see a combination of sunshine and showers before Floris hits.

RAC breakdown service’s Rod Dennis said: “This unseasonable bout of stormy weather will mean drivers in the north and west of the UK need to take extra care at the start of next week.

“It’s the height of the holiday season, so those towing trailers and caravans, as well as those with roof and tent boxes, must ensure their loads are properly secured.”

He advised motorists to slow down in poor weather, leave later if the conditions are too bad, and avoid exposed highland and coastal routes.