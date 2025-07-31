More than a month’s worth of rain could fall in a couple of hours today as thunderstorms move in to large parts of the UK.

And it’s not just heavy rain, but lightning and hail on the agenda according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning.

The alert is in place from 10am to 9pm today, covering most of the south of England including Bristol, Oxford, Hampshire, London, Kent and Ipswich.

The Met Office has said exactly where they will strike is “hit and miss” but that widespread disruption is expected.

Forecasters said downpours could see up to 60mm of rain fall within two hours in some places and warned of possible flash flooding, significant public transport disruptions, road closures and power cuts. Heathrow’s weather station on average records 45mm of rain across all of July, while one in Winchester on average records 62mm for the month.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said: “Expect some heavy weather coming towards central and southern parts of England and Wales through the next 24 hours.

“A thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern counties of England, all courtesy of this feature running down from the Republic of Ireland into Thursday, bringing more clouds, some showery bursts of rain turning heavy and thundery, with lightning as well as hail.

Ms Nasir added there will be some “fine weather” further north, and sunshine in the afternoon for Northern Ireland, western Scotland and Wales.

Thunderstorms are expected to clear over Thursday night.

The Met Office advises those who expect to be affected to prepare an emergency flood kit and check to ensure movable objects or temporary structures are well secured ahead of the gusty winds. On Friday, further heavy showers are set to hit the east of England, as well as northern and north-eastern Scotland.

Nany places in the west and south-west of the UK could stay dry and see some sunny spells. On Saturday, the risk of showers across the country is minimal, while on Sunday, the heavy rain could reappear, particularly in the north-west of England.