The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Thursday, with heavy showers and storms set to hit parts of southern England

The warning is in place from 10am to 9pm and covers a large area including Bristol, Southampton, Oxford, London, Brighton, and Ipswich. According to the Met Office, the storms could lead to as much as 60mm of rainfall within two hours in some areas, along with “frequent lightning and hail.”

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures,” the Met Office said in its alert. “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

The forecaster also warned of a “slight chance that power cuts could occur” and that homes and businesses could be damaged by “floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

Andy Page, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist, said: “A low-pressure system moving in from the Atlantic will bring thunderstorms and heavy showers during Thursday morning and through the afternoon.

“This is mainly expected to affect southern parts of England and could produce torrential downpours in a few places, with as much as 25-35mm of rain falling within an hour and perhaps 60mm within two hours.”

The Met Office advised those in affected areas to prepare an emergency flood kit, secure outdoor items, and avoid sheltering under trees or unstable structures during thunderstorms. “Upon hearing thunder, shelter in a safe, enclosed area should be sought,” it added.

Conditions are expected to improve by Thursday night with “largely dry and fine” weather returning, although temperatures will dip “particularly away from the south east.”

Looking ahead, Friday may bring more heavy showers to eastern England and northern Scotland, while the southwest remains largely dry with sunny spells. Saturday is likely to see minimal showers across the UK, but heavier rain could return on Sunday, especially in northwestern England.