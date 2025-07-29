Delta Aquariid 2025: Meteor shower set to peak in UK this week, how to watch it, best time
According to Royal Museums Greenwich, the Delta Aquariids are a “moderate meteor shower peaking in late July” that “kick off the summer meteor season in the Northern Hemisphere.” While best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere, “those living at mid-latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere will still be able to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower.”
The shower is expected to produce around 25 meteors per hour, with activity continuing until August 23. Viewing conditions are especially favourable this year as the peak occurs just six days after a new moon.
The museum explains: “A meteor shower occurs when the Earth passes through a stream of debris left behind by a comet. As the bits of rock and dust in the stream of debris collide with the Earth's atmosphere, they burn up and create fiery streaks across the sky.”
Origin of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower
There is still some uncertainty about the meteor shower's origin. Scientists previously believed it came from the Marsden and Kracht sungrazing comets, but Comet 96P/Machholz, discovered in 1986 by Donald Machholz, is now considered the more likely source.
How to view Delta Aquariid meteor shower
- “Make sure that you are in a dark sky area and have an unobstructed view towards the south.”
- “Lie down on a blanket or sit in a lawn chair to ensure that you have a wide view of the sky.”
- “Your naked eye is the best instrument to use to see meteors – don’t use binoculars or a telescope as these have narrow fields of view.”
- “Allow your eyes to adapt to the dark and don’t look at any lights, or at your phone, to maintain your dark adaptation.”
Once you've found Delta Aquarii in the sky, look about 45 degrees away from the radiant point for the best chance of spotting longer meteors.
Royal Museums Greenwich adds: “Check the weather forecast ahead of time – if the forecast isn’t favourable, find a different location to observe from or view the meteor shower on another day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.