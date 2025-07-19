The Met Office warns of danger to life as yellow weather warnings have been issued.

The summer holidays began yesterday for the majority of the UK, and it would seem that sunny weather is a distant memory. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings from Saturday July 19 and they are currently in place until July 21.

Amid a ‘torrential’ weather warning in London, dozens of flights at Heathrow Airport have been delayed or cancelled. For those of you who are planning to fly to destinations such as Miami, Milan, Prague, these flights have all been affected. The main airline that has cancelled flights from Heathrow Airport is British Airways.

When it comes to the weather for today, the Met Office has said: “Heavy, thundery rain moves north this morning, reaching Scotland by the afternoon. Torrential downpours may cause difficult conditions in places. Scattered showers follow across England and Wales, with thicker cloud and rain in the southwest later. Fresher, but still humid.”

Later tonight, “Rain, heavy in places across the southwest will spread slowly east overnight, reaching much of Wales and southern England by dawn. Rain, thundery at times, will continue across northern areas.”

A couple shelter under an umbrella during a dog walk in torrential rain and thunderstorms. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

If you are interested in seeing if lightning is set to strike in the UK where you live, the Met Office has a lightning map.

In case you thought the unsettled weather might be only this weekend, think again as the outlook doesn’t look that positive for the start of the week either. However, showers are set to ease by Wednesday with temperatures remaining close to the seasonal average.

When it comes to how summer weather is shaping up so far, the Met Office reported that “Provisional Met Office data up until (and including) 15 July shows that the UK’s average mean temperature so far this summer sits 1.14°C above the long-term meteorological average for summer. England in particular has been well above average (1.58°C), whilst Scotland and Northern Ireland have remained closer to their seasonal averages.”

Is there set to be a fourth heatwave in August?

Before everyone gets too excited, the Met Office has looked ahead and reported that “the latter part of July and early August are expected to bring more typical British summer weather - changeable conditions with a mix of rain and sunshine.”

What do yellow and amber weather warnings mean?

According to the Met Office, “Yellow and Amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods. This means it is important to read each warning to know what level of impact you can expect for your chosen warning area – and how likely those impacts are to occur.

“These impacts can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies, power cuts and, in the most severe cases, bring a danger to life.”