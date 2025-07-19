Oleksandr Usyk takes on Daniel Dubois in another fight tonight in London.

Briton Dubois currently holds the IBF belt, while Usyk holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBO belts, as well as the Ring Magazine belt. It is simply a winner-takes-all scenario in the English capital, with boxing immortality on the line

Usyk v Dubois is due to start at 9.50pm UK time, depending on the length of the undercard fights. Wembley Stadium has an 11pm curfew, hence the earlier time for ring walks and prime time Saturday night slot.

Fans have been wondering if Wembley Stadium’s roof will be closed for tonight’s event. One user said on X: “Wonder if they're going to shut the Wembley roof tomorrow for #UsykDubois2 with the threat of thunderstorms about, will be some atmosphere inside if they do come main event time. Looking forward to seeing all the heavyweight belts on the line for the first time in the UK.”

Wembley Stadium has not yet confirmed if the roof will be closed. An amber alert for thunderstorms is in place for London and most of southeast England, with forecasters warning of "torrential" rain.

Today's amber warning for thunderstorms in London, lasts until 9pm tonight. Met Office says: “Heavy rain, with some thunderstorms, may lead to disruption in places on Friday night and through much of Saturday”.

Between 20 and 30mm of rain could fall in one hour in the amber warning zone, going up to 60 to 90mm in just a few hours where heavy downpours persist. According to the Met Office, some communities are "likely" to become cut off if roads flood, with flooded areas likely suffering cancellations to train and bus services, as well as power cuts.

Despite the rain, it will still be hot - with temperatures expected to reach the high 20s for much of England. The weather is expected to remain unsettled on Sunday and into next week.